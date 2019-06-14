Cycling in KL: Obstructions,

What is it like to travel along Kuala Lumpur’s 11km blue bicycle lane? CNA's Amir Yusof took a test ride to see if it is a plausible option for commuters.

KUALA LUMPUR: Cycling in downtown Kuala Lumpur during the evening rush hour? You must be crazy, a few locals told me.

With the pollution, congestion and weaving motorcycles, this was a recipe for accidents, they warned.

But I wanted to try out the 11.86km bicycle loop that was drawn up in the central areas of the city in February 2018.



The lane, demarcated by blue paint, was introduced by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to connect key landmarks of the capital city and encourage commuters to cycle.



Launched at the World Urban Forum in 2018, it was part of DBKL’s green initiatives showcase.



While the lane currently only serves the city centre, it was reported recently that DBKL planned to link the central loop to the surburbs next year.



The lanes will link up Taman Melati in Setapak, around 15km north of the city, to Kampung Baru, a traditional Malay neighbourhood at the fringe of Petronas Twin Towers.



DBKL executive director Mohd Najib Mohd was quoted as saying that commuters can take just 20 minutes to cycle from their homes in Taman Melawati to the bicycle lane in central KL.

The city also has "car-free mornings", which bars vehicles from entering the central area on every first and third Sunday of the month to make way for people to cycle, jog and skate on the roads for two hours.

I wanted to get a sense of how plausible it is to cycle in this main part of the city, particularly as it continues to be plagued by traffic congestion on the roads and human congestion on the trains.



I started out at the Central Market at around 5pm on Thursday (Jun 13), by which time the roads were already packed to the hilt as commuters began to head home.



As I put on my helmet, I drew stares from drivers who were stuck in the endless jam and riders slaloming past in their motorbikes. Clearly, saddling up on this designated bicycle lane was an oddity.

Motorists parking their vehicles on the designated bicycle lane. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

My trip started off badly, with lines of cars, vans and motorcycles parked on the bicycle lane, blocking my path near Jalan Hang Kasturi.

At each obstacle, I had two choices — cycle on the main road and jostle with the motor vehicles, or lug my bicycle onto the pedestrian pavement and push my bike past it.

I cursed at each obstacle and began counting the number of vehicles that were blocking the lane. But I soon lost count.



In spite of signs along the way indicating that vehicles parked on the bicycle lane would be fined RM500, nobody seemed to care.

A sign warning motorists that they will be fined RM500 if they stop at the roadside. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Even those who were supposedly in charge of enforcing the law were oblivious. A police officer who parked his police van on the lane barely looked up as I heaved my bicycle onto the narrow pedestrian pavement to squeeze past shop houses.

Bizarrely enough, there was even a car travelling on the bicycle lane in the opposite direction of the traffic flow. The driver honked when he saw me cycling towards him.

Halfway through, it was clear that this was going to be a fruitless experience as I was spending more time pushing the bicycle than riding on it.

On the rare occasions that I did ride on the saddle during the journey, I found that some areas of the bicycle lane were not well connected, hence posing safety issues.

The blue paint had worn off at a few junctions, and I was forced to look around frantically for any hint of blue on the nearby meandering streets to continue the journey.

On one particular left turn at a traffic light, the bicycle lane cut diagonally across the main road, leading to a situation where I was blocking a horde of motorcyclists when the light turned green.

I raised my hands apologetically and the riders courteously waited for me to pass, but really this was a design flaw and not my fault. On some parts of the journey, like at Jalan Raja Laut, the bicycle path overlapped with the public bus lane.



For safety, cyclists have to give way to buses when riding past bus stops. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

As I was cycling, I could feel every bus gaining on me, its looming shadow, emanating heat and exhaust fumes announcing its proximity. I had to stop at the side to give way each time, while holding my breath.

This does not seem to be a good idea, as it was lose-lose situations for bus passengers and cyclists, as their journeys are delayed by the convergence of the lanes.

Eventually, I arrived at my destination, the Twin Towers, at around 6pm.

It took me one hour to travel around 7km on the bicycle lane from KL Central Market to KLCC Petronas Towers. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

After a long and tiring journey, the two buildings looked more majestic than usual. I snapped some pictures before a security officer told me that no bicycles were allowed within the area.

To take around an hour to cycle between the two points is not ideal. Even joggers can make the same journey in a shorter time.

But in spite of the difficulties, the ride did take me pass the city's iconic landmarks: Dataran Merdeka, KL Tower and Masjid India. Tourists can definitely make use of the lane to tour the city.

But for cycling to be a viable option, authorities need to conduct stricter enforcement and fine vehicles who park along the lanes.

Drivers and motorcyclists should also note that the lane is be a no-go zone, instead of a space to weave through congestion.

And there is one glaring point - throughout the entire journey, I did not come across any fellow cyclists plying the route. This should be a worrying sign for DBKL, which spent RM 4 million constructing the lane.



Every Sunday, cars are barred from entering central KL from 7am to 9am. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

It is also worth noting that bike-sharing is no longer a commuting option in KL. Mobike and oBike used to operate dockless bicycle fleets throughout the Klang Valley, but their business ventures have failed.

For a city that is charging consumers for the use of plastic bags at all major supermarkets and retail outlets, making cycling as a viable mode of transport would be a big boost to Kuala Lumpur's green initiatives.

The city stands to benefit from having more cyclists on the road. It already has the bicycle lane , and now, it must clear it for bicycles.