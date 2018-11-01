Daim says Jho Low has not given up trying to obtain immunity: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, has not given up on trying to obtain immunity from the Malaysian government, said former finance minister Daim Zainuddin in a report published on Wednesday (Oct 31).

Daim, who was recently appointed chairman of the government's advisory Council of Elders, said Low made contact with one of his officers last week. Low had tried to speak to Daim in July, but the latter "turned him down".



"Jho Low did not contact me directly, but called my officer last week," he told local broadcaster Astro Awani, adding that the businessman also asked to meet Daim, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and several others.



"He has a lot of money and can do all sorts of things. He can change his face or whatever, we don't know. He's still trying and asking for many things. He wants to meet PM, meet me, meet this person and that person," said the 80-year-old.

"He wants to influence us."

In the interview, Daim also said that Low has been unable to fulfil two of his requests - that he return to Malaysia and that he give up names.



Low, said to be in his late 30s, has been identified by investigators in Malaysia and the United States as a key figure in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case, where millions of dollars were allegedly misappropriated from the state investment fund.

He was slapped with eight charges of money laundering at a court in August, but has maintained his innocence.



A number of people have already been charged in relation to the scandal, including former prime minister Najib Razak, his wife Rosmah Mansor and former Malaysia Treasury chief Irwan Serigar Abdullah.