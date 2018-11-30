Dashcam footage of Hong Kong crash shows coach swerving across highway

HONG KONG: Footage showing a collision between a taxi and a coach in Hong Kong that left five people dead and 32 others injured have surfaced online, hours after the incident took place on Friday morning (Nov 30).

A coach carrying Cathay Pacific employees to Hong Kong's airport hit a stationary taxi along a highway on Tsing Yi island at about 5am.

The taxi, which was carrying a German national, had broken down and was parked on the left lane of the road when the coach hit it, throwing passengers out from the coach's windows.

The 62-year-old coach driver was also hurled from the vehicle and injured. The taxi driver along with two male and two female coach passengers were killed, police said.

The German national escaped with minor injuries.



Dashcam footage sent to Apple Daily hours after the accident showed the coach swerving across the highway after hitting the taxi, which had its hazard lights switched on. The coach also hit the crash barrier on the right side of the road.

Tsing Yi is connected by a freeway to Hong Kong International Airport which is located on neighbouring Lantau island.



Joss sticks are seen burning as an offering to the dead after they were placed in front of the damaged front section of a coach by a recovery worker. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

TOO EARLY TO DRAW CONCLUSIONS

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said it was too early to draw conclusions on the incident, reported HKFP. She also said that an independent inquiry, detailed investigation or a coroner's report may be required to look into the incident.

"It is premature to draw any conclusions and that is why it is not appropriate for the government to suggest what sort of remedial measures we should take," she was quoted in the report.

Police superintendent Yip Siu-ming had said that the authorities would look into whether the coach driver - who had been working for 10 hours at the time of the accident - had been tired or affected by alcohol.

Dried blood is seen below a smashed window frame of a coach window after it collided with a taxi in Hong Kong on Nov 30. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

"From what we can see, it's obvious that the driver did not see the broken-down taxi on the road and hit it from behind," Yip said.

The driver, identified as Fok Chi-sum, has worked for the Kwoon Chung bus company for 12 years, and has not declared any health problems. The company's chairman also told a TV channel that the driver had had enough rest and had taken eight days off this month.

Earlier this year, Fok was suspended for careless driving after he was involved in another accident that left eight to 10 passengers hurt, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

A policeman walks down the aisle of a damaged coach after it collided with a taxi in Hong Kong on Nov 30. (Photo: AFP/ Anthony Wallace)

"I HEARD A LOUD RUMBLING"

One of those injured from Friday's accident was regular coach passenger KK Lai, who told SCMP that he was on his way to work on the bus when he "heard a loud rumbling".

"The bus was still running and hitting things just at the moment I woke up. I was not sure where I was, but I heard a loud rumbling," said Lai, who works as a driver for HAS, Cathay Pacific's freight and storage services subsidiary.

He added: "I was worried about whether we were on a bridge and would plunge into the sea.

Lai, who suffered minor injuries including bruises on his knees and lower legs, said he would continue to take the same coach after the incident. He said that the routes operated by the coach fit his schedule. It also makes fewer stops and seats are usually available.



Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific confirmed its employees were involved in the accident, including two who had died. Those involved in the crash came from its airport, catering and ground handling operations, it said.

"This is a difficult time for our community and we will do all we can to support everyone affected by this accident," CEO Rupert Hogg said in a statement.

