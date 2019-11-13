DBS branch in Hong Kong not damaged by fire seen in online video

SINGAPORE: A DBS bank branch in Hong Kong was not damaged by a fire that broke out in a neighbouring unit.



Replying to CNA's queries on Wednesday (Nov 13), a spokesperson from the Singapore bank added that the employees of the branch were safe.

A video of the fire, which lasts for more than a minute, shows a shop unit next to a DBS branch engulfed in flames. A crowd is also seen standing in front of the burning unit, eventually making way for a fire engine arriving at the scene at the end of the video.



The fire happened on Yee Wo Street in Causeway Bay on Tuesday night. One person is seen in the video trying to extinguish the flames with a bucket of water.

According to HK01.com, protesters had set fire to the unit at around 11pm.

Thick smoke rose up all the way to the top of the residential building and explosions were also heard during the incident, reported the local news outlet.

Firefighters took around five minutes to extinguish the flames.

The unidentified shop, which had no signboard, was already boarded up, reported HK01.com.



Protests in Hong Kong continue to cause widespread disruption. On Wednesday, it was announced that there will be a suspension of classes on Thursday due to "transportation and safety reasons".

This comes after protesters fought intense battles with riot police on a university campus on Tuesday night.



The epicentre was the Chinese University of Hong Kong in the New Territories where the usually placid hillside grounds were turned into a battlefield for hours.



This was part of the largely anonymous protest movement's new strategy of "blossom everywhere", in which small groups of people target as many parts of the city as possible to cause maximum disruption and stretch police resources.

