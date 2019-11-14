Graffiti insulting PM Lee removed from DBS bank branch in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE: Graffiti on a DBS branch in Hong Kong that contained offensive language directed at Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the People's Action Party has been removed.

Responding to CNA's queries on Thursday (Nov 14), a spokesperson from the Singapore bank said: "The graffiti on the branch in Hong Kong was cleaned off as soon as it was discovered this morning."

Photos on social media showed the words spray-painted in black on the outside of the branch's glass walls.

The incident comes amid a marked escalation of violence across the city, with protesters firing arrows at police, forcing school closures and blocking highways and other transport links.



On Tuesday night, a neighbouring unit of a DBS branch on Yee Wo Street in Causeway Bay was seen engulfed in flames in an online video. The bank has since released a statement saying that the branch was not damaged by the fire and that its employees were safe.

