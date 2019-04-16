Dead baby found at mosque in Malaysia

MELAKA: A dead baby was found at a mosque in Malaysia early on Tuesday morning (Apr 16).

Zainon Baba, 61, had arrived at the women’s entrance of the Asy Syakirin Mosque at 5.30am for dawn prayers when she saw a white bundle and assumed it was prayer shrouds.

“After the prayer, the other women and myself informed the men present about the bundle. They were shocked when they found a dead male infant in the bundle and informed the police,” she said.

The baby had just been delivered, according to Assistant Commissioner Afzanizar Ahmad, who is the Melaka Tengah District police chief. He added that the umbilical cord was still attached to the baby and that there were remnants of blood on the nose when he was found.

There were also bruises on the baby’s face, including his nose.

"The Malim police station received a call on the find at 6.45am. The baby had been dead for about two hours as rigor mortis had not set in,’’ Afzanizar said in a statement.

