Dead baby found in rubbish bag in Malaysia

LANGKAWI: A dead baby surrounded by maggots was found in a black rubbish bag on Thursday (May 2) in a town in Langkawi, Malaysia.

A villager discovered the bag by the side of a road in Kampung Dato Syed Nahar, Kuah, after detecting a foul smell.



It is likely that the bag had been lying there for three to four days, Bernama reported.

“The person opened the bag and discovered something resembling a baby in shape inside and infested with maggots. The police were alerted thereafter,” Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said in a statement.

The state of decomposition made it impossible to determine the baby's gender, identity or age.

A post-mortem will be done at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah, Alor Setar on Friday, the district police chief added.