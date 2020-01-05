Parents of dead Irish teen Nora Quoirin sue Malaysian resort

SEREMBAN, Negeri Sembilan: The parents of Irish-French teen Nora Anne Quoirin, who died while vacationing in Malaysia last August, are suing the operator of the resort where their 15-year-old daughter went missing from, reported Malaysian media on Saturday (Jan 4).

Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin and Sebastian Marie Philipe have filed a suit against the operator of The Dusun, where the family were staying during their holiday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They had arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday on Aug 3, before Nora - who had a learning disability - was reported missing the next morning.

Her parents discovered she was missing at about 8.30am and noticed that their daughter's hotel room window was open.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Volunteers in the search and rescue operation found her body on Aug 13 near a stream in a hilly area, about 2.5km from the eco-resort.

The initial postmortem report found no criminal elements in her death. The results of the autopsy found Nora likely starved and died of internal bleeding, the police said then, adding there was no indication she was abducted or sexually assaulted.

Her family claimed in their lawsuit that the hotel operator failed to ensure adequate security, and did not have CCTV in the premises.

The resort was also poorly maintained, and the latch on their hotel room window was unable to be secured, the family is claiming.

The Dusun's director Haanim Bamadhaj said the resort is aware of the lawsuit.

"Yes, we are aware and we had received it earlier. However I am so sorry I can't divulge details on when we received it,” she said.

"The resort's legal team is looking into the suit filed by Nora Anne's parents", and will soon issue an official statement, she added.

Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman said anyone is entitled to file a civil suit.

The police have not received Nora's complete postmortem report, he added.