Newborn found dead in Malaysia bus terminal toilet

KUANTAN: A newborn baby boy was found dead in a toilet at a bus terminal in Pahang, Malaysia on Monday (Sep 23) after a cleaner noticed that the toilet was clogged and had blood in it.

Police said they were tracking down a female suspect, who had been seen on CCTV entering the toilet at the bus terminal in state capital Kuantan at about 6am, carrying a piece of luggage.

She had been wearing a black outfit but came out of the toilet 30 minutes later in a different one consisting of a baju kurung (traditional Malay costume), said Kuantan district police chief Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali.

The fully formed premature baby was found at about 9am in a toilet at the Kuantan Sentral Bus Terminal that had been closed since last Thursday for maintenance and upgrading purposes.



Taxi driver Wan Subhu Wan Jusoh said he was with his friends when the cleaning lady shouted for help, saying that the toilet was clogged and that there was blood.



"Flushing the toilet caused the water to spill out," said the 54-year-old.

"At first, we thought someone had thrown a sanitary pad, but upon checking, we saw an umbilical cord. One of us used a wire to remove the umbilical cord.

“Even after removing (the umbilical cord), the toilet was still clogged and we suspected there might be a baby trapped,” he said.

They later called the police.



The remains of the baby were taken to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for a post-mortem.

Investigations are ongoing.

