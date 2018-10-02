Death toll from Indonesia's quake, tsunami up to 1,234: Disaster agency

Motorcyclists pass a damaged section of a road following the earthquake in Palu
Motorcyclists pass a damaged section of a road following the earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
JAKARTA: The confirmed death toll from an earthquake and tsunami on Indonesia's Sulawesi island has risen to 1,234, from 844, the national disaster mitigation agency said on Tuesday (Oct 2).

"As of 1 pm there are 1,234 dead," said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the national disaster agency spokesman.

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday triggered tsunami waves as high as six metres, which swept ashore at the small city of Palu, on the west coast of Sulawesi.

Rescuers have yet to reach many affected areas leading to fears the death toll could rise again.

