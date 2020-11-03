Death toll from Kabul University attack rises to at least 35

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

KABUL: The death toll from Monday's (Nov 2) attack on Kabul University has risen to at least 35, most of them students, two government sources said on Tuesday.

The sources told Reuters around 50 people had been wounded in the attack, which was claimed by Islamic State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gunmen stormed Kabul University, shooting at students in their classroom and clashing with security forces for hours on Monday.

The attack on Kabul University, which came as violence surges across Afghanistan, marked the second time in less than two weeks that an educational institution was targeted in the capital by IS extremists.

A suicide bomber struck inside the campus around 11am.

Two gunmen then opened fire, officials said, sending hundreds of students fleeing and scrambling over perimeter walls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

IS said two of its fighters carried out the late morning attack.



Last week at least 24 people, mostly students, were killed in a suicide attack on an educational centre in western Kabul that was claimed by IS.

In 2018, a suicide bomber killed dozens of people, many of them teenagers, in front of Kabul University in an attack also claimed by IS