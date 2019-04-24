Death toll from Sri Lanka bombing attacks rises to 359: Police

COLOMBO: The death toll from the Easter Sunday suicide bombing attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka rose to 359, police said on Wednesday (Apr 24) without providing any further details.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera released the toll but did not give a breakdown of casualties from the three churches and four hotels hit by suicide bombers. The toll had been put at 321 on Tuesday, with about 500 people also wounded.

The attacks were claimed on Tuesday by the Islamic State militant group, which said they were carried out by seven attackers but gave no evidence to support the claim.

If the Islamic State claim is true, that would make it one of the worst attacks carried out by the group outside Iraq and Syria.



