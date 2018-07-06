Death toll rises to 27 after Chinese tourist boat capsizes near Phuket: Official

PHUKET: The death toll from a boat accident near the Thai holiday island of Phuket has risen to 27, officials said Friday (Jul 6), as divers reported seeing multiple bodies inside the sunken hull of the Phoenix tourist vessel.

Phuket provincial rescue centre said "21 bodies" had been retrieved from the water, while Rear Admiral Charoenphon Khumrasee of the Thai navy said divers had seen "over 10 bodies" inside the submerged boat, which was carrying Chinese tourists when it went down on Thursday.

Thai rescue personnel carry a body bag bearing the recovered body of a passenger from a capsized tourist boat at Chalong pier in Phuket on July 6, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

The Phoenix was carrying 105 passengers, the majority of whom were Chinese tourists, when it hit trouble, sparking a rescue attempt that took place in the dark.

Forty-eight people - passengers and crew - were rescued before the operation was suspended late Thursday.

Thai rescue personnel carry a body bag bearing the recovered body of a passenger from a capsized tourist boat at Chalong pier in Phuket on July 6, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

Thailand is already in the global spotlight for a dramatic rescue mission in the north of the country, after 12 boys and their football coach were trapped in a cave complex.

Stunned survivors of the boat accident huddled in blankets on a Phuket pier late Thursday.

The Phoenix was among several boats that appeared to have ignored a severe weather warning in place since Wednesday to take tourists on day-trips to the islands that dot the seas off Phuket.

A Thai Tourist Police boat prepares to dock at Chalong pier in Phuket on Jul 6, 2018, as rescue operations continue nearby for missing tourists following a boating accident on Jul 5. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

A Chinese consular official arrived at the operations centre in Phuket to monitor the rescue effort.

Phuket is a magnet for overseas visitors including Western sun-seekers and huge numbers of Chinese tourists who make up the bulk of the 35 million people expected to visit the kingdom this year.

Thailand has a poor health and safety record and accidents are common on its roads and busy waterways - especially in tourist areas during the monsoon season which is now biting.