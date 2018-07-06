Death toll rises to 28 after Chinese tourist boat capsizes near Phuket: Official

PHUKET: The death toll from a boat accident near the Thai holiday island of Phuket has risen to 28, officials said Friday (Jul 6), as divers reported seeing multiple bodies inside the sunken hull of the Phoenix tourist vessel.

The dead were found drifting face down in the water, still wearing life jackets, several kilometres from where the Phoenix sank after being hit by five-metre high waves in a storm on Thursday evening.

"Twenty-six bodies have been found and brought to here (Chalong pier). At least two (more) bodies will be transferred to this port soon," Archayon Kraithong, deputy commissioner of Thailand's Tourist police, told AFP.

"The mission will go on," he added.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Charoenphon Khumrasee of the Thai navy said divers had seen "over 10 bodies" inside the submerged boat.

Thai rescue personnel carry a body bag bearing the recovered body of a passenger from a capsized tourist boat at Chalong pier in Phuket on July 6, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

The Phoenix was carrying 105 passengers, the majority of whom were Chinese tourists, when it hit trouble, sparking a rescue attempt that took place in the dark.

Forty-eight people - passengers and crew - were rescued before the operation was suspended late Thursday.

Thai rescue personnel carry a body bag bearing the recovered body of a passenger from a capsized tourist boat at Chalong pier in Phuket on July 6, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

"The skies were clear when we went out, we had no idea the weather could change so fast," said Wu Jun, 28, from the hospital bedside of his wife Long Hai Ning.

The pair, who were on their honeymoon, were on different decks as the boat started to list, but both managed to escape.

"I grabbed onto a railing and pulled myself overboard," he told AFP, adding he feared women and children were among those who were trapped on the bottom deck as the boat went down.

A total of 56 passengers were reported missing as of Friday morning before the recovery effort began, with the Phoenix looking set to be one of the worst boat disasters in recent Thai history.



Thailand is already in the global spotlight for a dramatic rescue mission in the north of the country, after 12 boys and their football coach were trapped in a cave complex.

Stunned survivors of the boat accident huddled in blankets on a Phuket pier late Thursday.

The Phoenix was among several boats that appeared to have ignored a severe weather warning in place since Wednesday to take tourists on day-trips to the islands that dot the seas off Phuket.

A Thai Tourist Police boat prepares to dock at Chalong pier in Phuket on Jul 6, 2018, as rescue operations continue nearby for missing tourists following a boating accident on Jul 5. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

A Chinese consular official arrived at the operations centre in Phuket to monitor the rescue effort.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said a taskforce was on its way to Thailand.

"We hope that the Thai side can continue their best efforts and ... do their best to treat the injured, comfort relatives and deal with other follow up measures," he said.

Phuket is a magnet for overseas visitors including Western sun-seekers and huge numbers of Chinese tourists who make up the bulk of the 35 million people expected to visit the kingdom this year.

Last year 9.8 million Chinese tourists visited Thailand, with five million more arriving between January and May this year.



Thailand has a poor health and safety record and accidents are common on its roads and busy waterways - especially in tourist areas during the monsoon season which is now biting.