27 dead after 'unprecedented' mass shooting: Thai PM

BANGKOK: A Thai soldier who went on a rampage in a northeastern city that ended in a standoff in a packed shopping mall killed 26 people and wounded at least 52, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Sunday (Feb 9).

The soldier was motivated by a grudge over a land deal in which he felt he had been cheated, said Prayuth, who travelled to the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima to visit wounded survivors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is unprecedented in Thailand and I want this to be the last time this crisis happens," he said outside a hospital victims were taken to after they were evacuated from the shopping mall where the 17-hour rampage took place.



The soldier was killed by armed forces after an overnight siege at the Terminal 21 shopping centre in the city.



Advertisement