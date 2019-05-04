Decomposed body of man found in bushes in Malaysia

TERENGGANU: The decomposed body of a man was found in the bushes at a village in Terengganu on Saturday (May 4), according to Malaysian authorities.

The body of 35-year-old Ahmad Ermi Mohamad was found in the town of Besut, about 100m away from a house in the Benting Lintang village.

The police were alerted about the body at 9.25am, according to Besut district police chief superintendent Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi.

The deceased had not returned home since Apr 26, Mohd Zamri said in a statement.

The man was said to be single, and often complained of chest pains and fever, he said.



“According to the dead man’s younger brother, the deceased had left the house on Apr 26 and did not return home until his body was found today. They (the family) have been looking for him but could not find him."

The case has been classified as sudden death and the body has been taken to the local hospital.