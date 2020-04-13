Decrease in commuters falls short of target needed to control coronavirus: Tokyo governor

TOKYO: The number of commuters in Tokyo has fallen since the city announced a state of emergency last week, but the decrease is short of the target needed to control the spread of the coronavirus, the city's governor said on Monday (Apr 13).

Speaking at a livestreamed address, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the number of commuters on one of Tokyo's busiest subway lines had decreased by 38 per cent since the emergency was declared, less than the government's target for an 80 per cent reduction in person-to-person contact.

She also confirmed that the number of coronavirus infections in the city increased by 91 on Monday, a decrease from 166 on Sunday.

