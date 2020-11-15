Deepavali tragedy: Malaysian boy accidentally stabbed by cousin

IPOH: A Malaysian family who were getting ready to celebrate Deepavali was struck with a tragedy when a seven-year-old boy died after he was accidentally stabbed in the chest by his 11-year-old cousin on Friday (Nov 13).

According to the boy’s 43-year-old uncle, the incident in Ipoh happened at about 10.20pm while the family members were making the final preparations for the annual festival of lights.

“My nephew, the youngest of three siblings, was running towards his 11-year-old cousin sister, who lives next door, when he bumped into the girl, who was holding a knife to cut a rope after being told by her mother to do so," he said on Sunday.

"The knife pierced him in the chest. We took him to the Seri Manjung Hospital where he was pronounced dead,” he added.



Manjung district police chief Nor Omar Sappi confirmed the incident.

He said the postmortem report found that the boy had died due to a stab wound in the chest.

Further investigation would be conducted to determine if it is due to foul play or negligence, he added.

