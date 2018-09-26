Defeated Maldives leader's party asks to delay final vote results

The party of defeated Maldives' president Abdulla Yameen has requested a delay in the publication of the final results for an election for which Yameen conceded defeat on Monday, Elections Commission chief Ahmed Shareef said on Wednesday.

"PPM (Progressive Party of Maldives) has raised some concerns and asked the commission to delay the announcement of the official results," Shareef told Reuters.

Shareef said the "lawful deadline" for issuing funal results was Sunday and the Commission had not yet decided on the PPM's request. "The Commission has not been briefed on the nature of the complaints yet, but there are allegations of fraud from what I understand," he said.

(Reporting by Mohamed Junayd; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)