Ride-sharing driver found dead after passenger murder in China

The suspect was driving under his father's Didi Chuxing Hitch account when the alleged murder took place.

BEIJING: In a twist to a murder case that has transfixed China, the driver accused of killing his 21-year-old passenger was found dead in a river in Zhengzhou city, state media reported on Saturday (May 12).

The suspect, a 27-year-old man surnamed Liu, was driving under his father's Hitch account under Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing on the night of May 6 when the alleged murder took place.

His passenger, a flight attendant identified by police only by her surname Li, was found half-naked and stabbed at least 20 times, reported state media.



Li, who worked for Chinese budget carrier Lucky Air, had ordered a ride using Didi's Hitch service, which pairs up commuters heading in the same direction.

The case has gone viral on Chinese social media and was the top-trending item on the Twitter-like Weibo service on Friday, generating more than 85 million reads and thousands of comments.

Didi, which issued an apology Thursday, said in a statement on Friday that it would suspend the service nationwide for one week while it attempted to address issues that had allowed him to use the account.

A prior complaint about "verbal sexual harassment" had been lodged against the account, Didi said. Its customer service department repeatedly tried to contact the account holder to follow up on the matter but was unsuccessful.

It was the second known murder involving Hitch. In 2016, a 24-year-old woman in southern China was robbed and murdered by a Hitch driver, who was also 24. He was subsequently apprehended.

Didi Chuxing calls itself the world's leading mobile transportation platform, saying in March that it had 21 million drivers and more than 450 million users across its various services.