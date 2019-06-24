Disabled widower beaten to death in Malaysia

PARIT, Perak: A disabled widower was killed in the Malaysian state of Perak on Sunday (Jun 23) after he was beaten with a stick spiked with nails.



Badrul Hisham Ngah Aziz, 42, who had a deformed left leg, sustained injuries on his body after he was attacked by a man who was also in his 40s.



The incident took place in Kampung Gajah at about 2.30pm.



Perak Tengah district deputy police chief, Nik Rosdi Nik Yahya, said that when the authorities arrived at the scene, they found the victim being beaten up and had to restrain the suspect to end the commotion.



"The incident happened in front of the suspect’s house. He and his wife are in the process of getting a divorce. The victim is said be in a relationship with the man's wife," he said.



Nik Rosdi added that the victim, a father of three, was pronounced dead by a medical team at the scene. The suspect was arrested to facilitate investigations.



Malaysian police understand that the victim and his lover had just returned from a shopping outing in Teluk Intan when they were confronted by the suspect.



The suspect, who was enraged, allegedly smashed the window of the car the couple were in and repeatedly hit the victim.