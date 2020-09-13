Disney's Mulan remake collects US$23.2 million at Chinese box offices

LOS ANGELES: Walt Disney Co's live-action remake of Mulan pulled in US$23.2 million over the weekend at box offices in China, a slow start for the big-budget epic about a Chinese folk hero in its most important theatrical market.

The debut for Mulan fell short of director Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which grossed US$29.8 million in China a week earlier. Unlike Tenet, Mulan was tailored to draw big audiences in the country.

But Mulan, which cost US$200 million to produce, was hit by political controversy and received mixed reviews in China. It had been set to debut in March until it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited moviegoing worldwide.

"That's a disappointing debut," said Jeff Bock, senior media analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co. "Disney made this film for Chinese audiences and they saw it pretty much fall flat."

Mulan provoked a backlash on overseas social media, and calls for a boycott, over its star’s support of Hong Kong police and for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region, where China’s clamp-down on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims has been criticized by some governments and rights groups.

