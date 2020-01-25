Doctor dies from Wuhan virus at Hubei hospital

WUHAN: A doctor at a hospital in China's Hubei province, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, has died from the virus, China Global Television Network reported in a tweet on Saturday (Jan 25).

Liang Wudong, a doctor at Hubei Xinhua Hospital who had been at the front line of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan city, died from the virus aged 62, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Saturday, authorities in China announced the number of cases had surged to nearly 1,300 - the majority of which were in Hubei.

Health officials in the province also revealed that 15 new deaths took place in Wuhan, bringing the total number of fatalities to 41 since the outbreak began.

The disease has spread to 30 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities.

Wuhan and 13 other cities in Hubei have been locked down in an unprecedented quarantine effort aimed at containing the deadly respiratory contagion, which has spread to several other countries.



Advertisement