Company says sorry after crew drags dead dog along Penang expressway: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian maintenance service firm has apologised after its crew dragged a dead dog along an expressway near Penang, local media reported.

"Edgenta Propel Bhd would like to apologise and express our deep regret for the inadvertent action of our staff for dragging the remains of a dog," the company said in a statement as reported by the Star Online on Tuesday (Sep 25).



The incident gained publicity online after the Malaysian Animal Association published a Facebook post on Monday with a photo of the dog carcass being dragged by a truck.

In the Star's report, the company said it had received a report about the remains of a dog on the North-South Expressway and had dispatched a crew to clear the carcass.



"They were deployed to clear the remains, which was to pick up the carcass and put it on the back of the lorry to be buried," the company was reported as saying.

It added that the crew had often found and cleared animal remains according to standard procedures.

The crew has since been suspended, the report said, adding that the company was investigating the incident.



