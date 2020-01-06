Japanese woman slashes Chinese tourist in Osaka Don Quijote store

OSAKA: A 34-year-old Japanese woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after she attacked a Chinese tourist at discount store Don Quijote in Osaka.

Miki Matsuoka, a resident of Takamatsu City in Kagawa Prefecture, is said to have slashed a 31-year-old Chinese national in the back of the head at the Umeda branch of Don Quijote, reported Japan Today on Monday (Jan 6).

The incident took place at about 3.30pm on Saturday on a staircase in the store, the report cited police as saying.

A male shopper said he heard the victim cry out and subdued Matsuoka, who admitted to attacking the woman.

“I bought a kitchen knife to kill someone,” police quoted her as saying. “I didn’t like the attitude of the woman who I spoke to, so I thought of killing her.”

Police said that the two were not acquainted.

The victim was later taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries, reported Japan Today.

Don Quijote, a popular discount chain, has several stores in Singapore operating under the name Don Don Donki.