Donald Trump calls off Singapore summit with North Korea

SINGAPORE: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (May 24) called off the planned Jun 12 summit between his country and North Korea.

In a letter addressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and posted on the White House's website, Trump said he was calling off the summit based on the "tremendous anger and open hostility" displayed by Kim.

Advertisement

"We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant," said Trump. "I was very much looking forward to being there with you."

"Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

"Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place," he said.

He went on to stress the United States' nuclear capabilities, telling the North Korean leader: "You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters," said Trump. "Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you."

The president also thanked Kim for his release of former United States prisoners, who landed at a military base near Washington earlier this month.

"That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated," he said.

He added that if Kim should "change your mind having to do with this most important summit", he should "not hesitate" to call or write him.

"The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and prosperity and wealth."