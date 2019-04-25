Don't interfere in Johor's Islamic affairs, says crown prince

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim said on Thursday (Apr 25) that those who have "nothing to do" with Johor should not interfere with the state's Islamic affairs.

Speaking at an event held in conjunction with the official birthday of Johor Sultan Iskandar Ibrahim, the outspoken royal said that Johor is a sovereign state with its own constitution.

“To those who have nothing to do with Johor, don’t meddle with Islamic religious affairs, which are state matters.

“And don’t create problems among the people of Johor or confuse them, including the Johor royalty. In fact, Johor is always ready to share knowledge and work together to strengthen the community in the region,” he said.

Also present were other members of the royal family, newly minted chief minister Dr Sahruddin Jamal and executive council member Tosrin Jarvanthi.

The crown prince also told attendees not to smear the image of mosques and prayer rooms by indulging in activities that could potentially undermine Muslims.

Only suitable matters concerning Islam can be raised during sermons, lectures, talks and other activities at mosques and prayer rooms in the state, he said.

He added that speakers should be qualified and accredited by the Johor Islamic Religious Council and should be sensitive to political issues.

“The same applies to speakers from political parties who, despite being qualified in Islamic matters, could lace their talks with politics because of their political leanings.

“In this matter, I would like to remind all, don’t be a thorn in the flesh. The consequences will be damaging. If we cause confusion in these places by raising matters not connected to Islam, the role of mosques and prayer rooms in propagating Islamic teachings will become meaningless,” he said.

The Johor royals have had a strained relationship with the government, particularly Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Dr Mahathir has engaged in a war of words with Johor royal members over issues such as the appointment of the state’s chief minister, the recently announced Johor shipping hub project and the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.