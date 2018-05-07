Don't let opposition rubbish Malaysia's hard work: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's economic progress is a testament to the hard work of all Malaysians and the opposition should not be allowed to rubbish the achievement, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday (May 7).

He said the 2.7 million jobs created since he became prime minister in 2009 and the average growth of 5.4 per cent since 2010, which the "world's advanced economies could only wish for", should not be downplayed by the opposition.

Najib added that gross national income was up by over 50 per cent, which explained why the International Monetary Fund commended the country for being well on the way to a high-income status.

“These are the achievements of all Malaysians, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise.

“Don't let the opposition rubbish those achievements by saying they don't exist, or wildly claiming that the country is on the verge of bankruptcy,” he said in his latest post entitled: ”The Right Choice to Make Malaysia Greater” on his official blog, NajibRazak.com.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, said the opposition "criticise for the sake of criticising" while offering nothing of substance in return and making "false promises they know they cannot fulfil".

“For example, they claim that they would remove the Goods and Services Tax (GST), but have yet to propose how they would replace the RM43 billion it brought in last year.

“Introducing GST was one of the hardest decisions I have made. I knew that it would lead to some increases in the prices of some goods and services, and that it would be painful for some Malaysians,” he said, adding that the fact was without GST, the economy would continue to be overly reliant on the price of oil.

“This is something that was out of our hands and any downturn in the oil price, as we experienced a few years ago, could without intervention have led to a serious recession that would hit the people hard.

“GST, however, made us fiscally independent and stable. And while there may be some short-term pain, I assure you that the rewards will be long-term and felt in the years to come,” he said.

