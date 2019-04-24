Doraemon will not be used for Visit Malaysia Year 2020, tourism minister says

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will not be using popular Japanese cartoon character Doraemon to promote Visit Malaysia Year 2020, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mohamaddin Ketapi clarified, following backlash over a suggestion to host a Doraemon art exhibition in conjunction with the tourism campaign.

The proposal, which came from National Visual Arts Gallery chairman Rashidi Hasbullah, has drawn flak from the creative industry for overlooking local content in favour of foreign creations.

Mr Mohamaddin, in a statement on Wednesday (Apr 24), said he had never approved any promotional programmes involving Doraemon and the character was never included in the ministry’s campaign.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Mohamaddin Ketapi. (Photo: Bernama)

"It was the suggestion of (Mr Rashidi) and if it was presented to me, I will not approve," he said.

Mr Rashidi made the proposal when officiating at the opening ceremony of a Doraemon store at KLIA2 on Mar 11. A Doraemon art exhibition, he said, would help promote Malaysia to the world since the Japanese animation series is well-known across the globe and appeals to fans of all ages.

"We shall see how Malaysia and Japan can collaborate on this, maybe we can have an art exhibition during Visit Malaysia Year 2020," Mr Rashidi was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.



Mr Rashidi’s proposal went unnoticed until Les’ Copaque Production, the creator of local hit animated series Upin and Ipin, shared the news article on its Facebook on Tuesday along with a sarcastic remark.

Animation Society of Malaysia (ANIMAS) followed suit with a Facebook post expressing its disappointment and urging the government to prioritise local creation.

"There is no shortage of animation characters in Malaysia, such as Lat Kampung Boy, Upin and Ipin, Boboi Boy, Usop Sontorian, Keluang Man and more that were and still are well-loved by the audience," it said.

ANIMAS said it had no objection to using popular foreign animation such as Doraemon as an attraction to promote the country, but hoped local content would not be left out.

"Visit Malaysia Year is a platform to showcase our culture to tourists from all over the world," it said.

Mr Mohamaddin promised on Wednesday that he would choose a local cartoon character instead of a foreign one, if the ministry uses an animation in promotional activities.

Visit Malaysia Year 2020 is expected to welcome 30 million tourists to the country and register RM100 billion (US$24 billion) in tourist receipts.



Last year, the tourism sector contributed RM84.1 billion to Malaysia’s economy, with a total of 25.8 million tourists visiting the country.

The official tourism logo featuring an orangutan wearing sunglasses sparked a storm of mockery. (Photo: Tourism Malaysia/Facebook)

The new official logo for Visit Malaysia Year 2020 will be revealed in May, following the conclusion of a design competition to replace the previous logo that was mocked for its poor design.

