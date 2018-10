NEW DELHI: Dozens are feared dead after a train ran over people in the north Indian state of Punjab On Friday, TV channels reported.

Times Now said they failed to hear the sound of the approaching train as it got drowned out by the noise of firecrackers being let off for a Hindu festival.

