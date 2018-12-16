Dozens injured in explosion at Sapporo restaurant: Reports

SAPPORO: A large explosion at a restaurant in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo on Sunday (Dec 16) causing damage to the building and nearby structures.



At least 20 people have been injured, officials at the city’s fire department said.



More than 40 customers are estimated to have been inside the restaurant during the incident, NHK news agency reported.



According to The Japan Times, the blast in the Hiragishi district of Sapporo’s Toyohira Ward happened at around 8.30pm (7.30pm Singapore time).



Images uploaded by a Twitter user show a Google Maps image of the scene (left) before the explosion happened. (Images: Twitter/0816Jimmy)

A man who lived nearby told the Japanese news outlet that he heard a loud “bang” which sounded like thunder and felt his condominium shake.



Other witnesses shared photos and videos of the incident on Twitter, showing the burning building and thick black smoke.



Police officers are preventing members of the public from approaching the scene, citing fears of more explosions, the report added.



