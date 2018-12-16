Dozens injured in explosion at Sapporo restaurant: Reports

SAPPORO: A large explosion at a restaurant in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo on Sunday (Dec 16) causing damage to the building and nearby structures.



At least 41 people have been reported injured, with one person in critical condition, reports said, citing the city's fire department.

Advertisement

According to The Japan Times, the blast in the Hiragishi district of Sapporo’s Toyohira Ward happened at around 8.30pm (7.30pm Singapore time).



Kyodo news agency said there was no immediate word on the cause of the blast, which had caused a number of buildings to collapse.

However, the agency added that eyewitnesses reported smelling gas in the area following the explosion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police and firefighters worked to get the site under control, fighting flames and smoke, and warned people in the neighbourhood of the possibility of another explosion.

A man who lived nearby told the Japanese news outlet that he heard a loud “bang” which sounded like thunder and felt his condominium shake.



Other witnesses shared photos and videos of the incident on Twitter, showing the burning building and thick black smoke.



Images uploaded by a Twitter user show a Google Maps image of the scene (left) before the explosion happened. (Images: Twitter/0816Jimmy)

A screengrab shows the site of the explosion in Sapporo, Dec 16, 2018. (Image: Reuters/Twitter.Keibapandra)



