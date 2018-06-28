DPM Teo Chee Hean on 9-day visit to China

BEIJING: Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will be making a nine-day visit to China from Thursday (Jun 28).

He is set to meet Chinese leaders, including Vice-Premier Han Zheng, as well as deliver a keynote speech at an investment and trade fair in Gansu.

DPM Teo's trip continues a series of visits by Singapore leaders over the last few months – including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's in April.

The last time Mr Teo was in China was in February 2017, for the high-level Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, or JCBC, annual meeting - after a one-year hiatus.

The top-level forum is co-chaired by DPM Teo who will meet his new counterpart - Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng for the first time in Beijing.

Mr Han was appointed vice-premier in March at China’s annual legislative meetings.

He takes over as JCBC co-chair after former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli retired, following the Communist Party of China’s 19th Party Congress in October last year.

DPM Teo is also set to meet other leaders including senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi, who is also a member of the Communist Party of China’s politburo.

Outside of the Chinese capital, Mr Teo will be travelling to Tianjin where he will visit Tianjin Eco-city – Singapore’s second joint project with China, as it marks its 10th anniversary this year.

He will also head to Guangxi and Chongqing, which are key stops of the Southern Transport Corridor - a new trade route seeking to connect China’s southwest region to Southeast Asia.

It is also part of the third China-Singapore joint project – known as the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative.

The project’s developments will be discussed when Mr Teo meets Chongqing Party Secretary Chen Min’er.

DPM Teo’s last stop will be Lanzhou, in the northwest of Gansu, where he will deliver a keynote speech at the opening of the 24th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair, which has designated Singapore as the Country-of-Honour.

