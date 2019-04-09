DPM Teo Chee Hean to make six-day visit to China

BEIJING: Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean is set to make a six-day visit to China from Wednesday (Apr 10), where he will co-chair a leadership forum in Yan’an and attend activities marking the 25th anniversary of the Suzhou Industrial Park.



This continues a series of high-level exchanges between Singapore and Chinese leaders in 2018.



Advertisement

His trip comes at the invitation of the Communist Party of China’s politburo member Chen Xi, who is also Minister of the Central Committee Organisation Department.



They will co-chair the seventh Singapore-China Forum on Leadership in Yan'an - seen as the birthplace of the Communist Party’s revolution.



First held in 2009, the forum is a platform for political leaders and senior officials from Singapore and China to exchange experiences on common challenges in leadership development.



Before heading to Yan'an, DPM Teo will attend activities to mark the 25th anniversary of the Suzhou Industrial Park.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Established in 1994, Singapore authorities say the project has become a hallmark of bilateral cooperation. Today, it is ranked as one of China’s top industrial parks and is a modern integrated township.



During the trip, DPM Teo will also travel to Shanghai to attend Singapore Day, which brings together overseas Singaporeans living in China.



DPM Teo will also be in Beijing, where he will meet central leaders including politburo standing committee member and anti-graft chief Zhao Leji, politburo member and head of the party’s foreign affairs committee Yang Jiechi, as well as State Councillor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe.



The Deputy Prime Minister will be accompanied by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah.

