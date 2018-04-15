It's official: Dr Mahathir to contest Langkawi seat in Malaysian general election

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's longest-serving prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been announced as a candidate for the Langkawi parliament seat in his home state of Kedah in the general elections.



The announcement was made on Sunday (Apr 15) at a field near the Langkawi International Airport, where hundreds had turned up to listen to the man dubbed as the father of Langkawi's development.

Channel NewsAsia reported last week that the opposition coalition chairman would make his bid to return to the nation's top office in the islands he helped develop into a major tourism hub.

Dr Mahathir, 92, needs to win a parliament seat to be interim prime minister, as planned, should the opposition form the government.



He will formally submit papers to run as a candidate in Langkawi on nomination day on Apr 28. Following that, Dr Mahathir will have 11 days to campaign before polling day on May 9.

