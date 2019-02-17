Driver killed after BMW burst into flames in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The driver of a BMW was burnt to death after the car caught fire in an accident in Selangor on Sunday morning (Feb 17).

Initial investigations showed that the driver had lost control of the vehicle, which skidded and hit a tree before bursting into flames, said Petaling Jaya District Police Chief Mohd Zani Che Din.

The police were alerted to the incident at about 4.50am on a stretch of Jalan PJU 1A/1, a straight road with four lanes. It is near Subang Airport.

The identity of the victim has not been established as the car was completely burnt and its licence plate number unidentifiable.

“The fire could only be extinguished by the fire brigade from the Petaling Jaya Fire and Rescue Station after 15 minutes,” ACP Mohd Zani said in a statement.

He added that the body had been taken to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for a post-mortem.



Earlier this month, three people burned to death after an accident involving another BMW. It crashed into a road divider along Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway in Selangor, before bursting into flames.

