Drug trafficker shot dead in Thailand; 15 million meth pills seized

BANGKOK: Thai police shot dead a drug trafficker and seized 15 million methaphetamine pills worth billions of Thai baht in Chiang Rai province, near the country’s northern border with Myanmar late Thursday (Dec 6) night.

Members of Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) found the synthetic drug stuffed inside a pick-up truck driven by the 31-year-old trafficker.

Advertisement

“The drug trafficker refused to stop his vehicle when told to do so by NSB officers. He also started firing at the officers, who returned fire killing him on the spot,” according to a statement issued by the bureau.

The drug seizure took place in Chiang Rai's Wiang Chai district.

According to NSB officers, the trafficker originally came from Chiang Khong district, which is located nearby the Mekong River in Chiang Rai.

Syndicates have been known to use routes along the forested and mountainous Thai-Myanmar border near Chiang Rai to smuggle various kind of drugs into Thailand and other parts of the world.

Advertisement