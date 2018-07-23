Drugs worth RM7.8 million seized in Malaysia; 10 men arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities have detained 10 men, including an auxiliary policeman, in connection with the seizure of 156kg of drugs estimated to have a street value of RM7.8 million.



In a statement on Monday (Jul 23), Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Mohmad Salleh said police found the drugs hidden in a Toyota Hilux four-wheel-drive vehicle at a parking lot of a supermarket. The substance is believed to be syabu.



He added that the drugs were obtained from a neighbouring country and were meant for both local and foreign markets.



The arrested men, aged between 25 and 46, were picked up around Ampang, Selangor, last Saturday by a CID team that was conducting a joint investigation with the China National Narcotics Control Commission.



All the suspects will be remanded until Jul 28 to help facilitate investigations.



In an update on nationwide operations, Mohmad said police have seized various drugs believed to have a street value of RM111.83 million. The drug raids, which have been ongoing since January, have seen the arrest of 89,860 individuals, including 5,167 foreigners.



In total, Mohmad said, police have confiscated 1,403kg of syabu, 19.27kg of ketamine, 163,300 erimin 5 pills, 73,533 yaba pills, 349,800 ecstasy pills, 1,315kg of marijuana and 50kg of heroin.