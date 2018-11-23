Alibaba inks deal with Malaysian supplier for Mao Shan Wang durian exports
KUALA LUMPUR: Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba Group, has entered into a strategic cooperation with a Malaysian supplier for the export of whole, frozen Mao Shan Wang durians to China.
Mao Shan Wang durians are also commonly known as Musang King.
Alibaba's online shopping platform, Tmall, together with its global aggregated sourcing platform for perishable food, Win-Chain, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Malaysia's BEHO Fresh, as well as China Certification Inspection Group Malaysia (CCIC), for the initiative.
"The deal marks a further effort by Alibaba to harness the power of e-commerce and its dynamic ecosystem to contribute to the growth of Malaysia's agricultural exports," it said.
Alibaba said that under the strategic cooperation, durian supplier BEHO Fresh will supply Win-Chain with frozen whole Mao Shan Wang durians for distribution on Tmall and other Chinese retail marketplaces owned by Alibaba.
Alibaba added that the CCIC, an independent third-party inspection company, will provide product traceability inspection services to ensure fruits supplied to Win-Chain meet the country's quality control standards.