Durian prices drop to RM1 at Malaysia stall

KULIM, Kedah: Within 15 minutes after the fruit baskets were brought down from the lorries, all the durians were sold out.

The reason? The durians were going for as low as RM1 each.



According to seller Aizawati Abdul Latib, 34, ever since news that her stall in Taman Mutiara, Sungai Kob sold cheap smaller-sized durians went viral on the Internet recently, the demand for the fruits here have shot skywards.



“We sell small-sized kampung durians at RM1 each, but despite their size, these durians are good and tasty, and everyone can eat them,” she told Bernama.



Aizawati also sells other types of durians priced between RM3 to RM35 per kilogram.



“The hybrid durians are D14 (RM12 per kilogram), D15 (RM18 per kilogram), Kacang Hijau (RM18 per kilogram) and Kimpo (RM35 per kilogram) while the bigger durian kampungs are sold at between RM3 to RM10 per kilogram.

"This is not the first time we are selling cheap durians, but this year's durians are cheaper so we can sell them at RM1 each, and although the RM1 durian sale only starts at 3pm, people begin queuing up from morning,” she said.



Aizawati said she sells at least 2 tonnes of various varieties of kampung and hybrid durians on a daily basis.



She also assured that the buyers can get a replacement of durians if the ones they bought earlier turn bad.



“At the same time, we also provide durian-packing services so that customers coming from places like Penang, Sungai Petani and Selama, Perak can enjoy the durians later without the strong odour in the car,” she said.