Early voting begins in Malaysia general election

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Election Commission opened 586 polling centres for early voting nationwide which begin at 8am on Saturday (May 5).

The early voters comprise 278,590 Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Armed Forces and Special Task Force personnel and their spouses.

Advertisement

The process is conducted at contingent police headquarters, district police headquarters and army camps by 6,376 election workers, and witnessed by agents of the candidates.

The polling centres will close in stages between 5pm and 7pm; some centres will close earlier between 1pm and 3pm.

The votes are not counted today and the ballot boxes will be kept safely in police station lockups. A total of 14,940,624 voters are expected to cast their ballots in the 14th general election.