6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia

JAKARTA: A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island early on Tuesday (Jul 7), the United States Geological Survey said.

The strong quake hit at a depth of more than 500km, the USGS said, adding that there was "a low likelihood of casualties and damage".

The quake struck 100km off the city of Batang around sunrise (2254 GMT, Monday).

The Southeast Asian archipelago experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

A devastating 9.1-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Sumatra in 2004, triggering a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.



