Earthquake of 7.5-magnitude hits remote area of Indonesia: USGS

JAKARTA: An earthquake of 7.5-magnitude struck in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday (Jun 24), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no initial tsunami warnings.

The quake hit at a depth of 220km, the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected after the quake, which was initially recorded with a magnitude of 7.2.



A report by ABC News said parts of Darwin's central business district were evacuated following the quake.

Residents in the Northern Territory reported feeling tremors as far south as Katherine and Maningrida, more than 300km away.

The local Bureau of Meteorology said there was no current tsunami threat to Australia, the report added.



