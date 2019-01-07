Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 strikes Indonesia

LONDON: An earthquake with a revised magnitude of 6.6 struck 174 kilometres north-northwest of the city of Ternate in Indonesia's Molucca islands on Sunday (Jan 6), according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake hit at a depth of 60.5 kilometres, it said.

An earlier report from the USGS gave the magnitude of the quake at 7.0 and the depth at 10 kilometres.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said in a statement that, based on availabile data, there was no current tsunami threat from the event.

