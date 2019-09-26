Strong 6.5-magnitude quake strikes eastern Indonesia: USGS

JAKARTA: A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Thursday (Sep 26), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake struck off the remote Maluku islands, USGS said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The quake struck about 37km northeast of Ambon in Maluku province at 8.46am local time, at a depth of 29km, according to USGS.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage in the area, which has been rocked by strong quakes in the past.

"I was asleep with my family when suddenly the house started to shake," said an AFP reporter in Ambon.

"The quake was really strong. We ran from our house and saw the neighbours fleeing too. Everybody was panicking."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

On Dec 26, 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.