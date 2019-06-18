Japan issues tsunami warning after 6.4-magnitude quake off Honshu

TOKYO: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck off the coast of Japan on Tuesday (Jun 18), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck at the relatively shallow depth of 16.1km, USGS data showed. Shallow quakes typically cause more damage.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit 85km northeast of the island of Honshu, but Japan's Meteorological Agency issued a warning for a 0.2m to 1m tsunami along the north west coast of the main island.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.