Japan issues tsunami warning after 6.8-magnitude quake off Honshu

TOKYO: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck Japan's northwest coast around Niigata prefecture on Tuesday (Jun 18), with shaking strong enough to damage buildings and prompting a tsunami warning.

The quake struck at 10.22pm local time (9.22pm Singapore time) at a shallow depth of 10km. Shallow quakes typically cause more damage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude of the quake at 6.4.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit 85km northeast of the island of Honshu, although areas hardest hit by the quake could not be contacted by telephone, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Some local roads were also closed after the earthquake.

Japan's Meteorological Agency issued a warning for a 0.2m to 1m tsunami along the north west coast of the main island.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It said some waves were expected to have already reached some coastlines of Yamagata and Niigata, in the northwest of the country.

The agency warned that it is "dangerous" to stay near the coast or in the sea. "Do not approach or enter the sea until the advisory is lifted," it said.

A minor change in sea levels had already been monitored on a small island off Niigata, it added.

Map of Japan locating the epicentre of an earthquake on Jun 18. The government has issued a tsunami advisory. / AFP / Vincent LEFAI AND Paz PIZARRO

Officials immediately stopped bullet train services in the region as a precautionary measure, according to NHK, which also said tens of thousands of households were without power.

Tokyo Electric Power's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant was not affected by the quake, with all of its seven reactors already shutdown, NHK said.

"All nuclear power plants have reported no abnormalities," government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

"Strong jolts may continue."

Suga said authorities were checking for signs of damage or injuries.

Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire where many of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

Last June, a deadly tremor rocked the Osaka region, killing five people and injuring more than 350.

On Mar 11, 2011, a devastating 9-magnitude quake struck under the Pacific Ocean, and the resulting tsunami caused widespread damage and claimed thousands of lives.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.