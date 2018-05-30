Elderly woman, grandson perish in Pahang fire that destroys 4 houses

KUANTAN: A 78-year-old woman and her 23-year-old grandson died while another family member was injured in a fire that razed four houses in Kampung Baru Cina Repas, Bentong on Wednesday (May 30).

The Pahang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Mohd Sani Harun said Lay Sam Kiw and her disabled grandson, Chong Way Leong, were trapped in the house.

He added that the injured victim was identified as Chong Tien Sang, 50.

“The department received a distress call at 1.22am and 25 firemen in three engines rushed to the scene. The fire was brought under control about 2.30am.

“Four houses were 100 per cent destroyed, one house was about 20 per cent destroyed and four more about 5 per cent destroyed. The houses were too close to one another which caused the fire to spread fast,” he told the media.

He added that the authorities had yet to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damage caused.