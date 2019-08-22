Rescuers save elephants trapped in abandoned Malaysian gold mine

KUANTAN: Five elephants trapped in an abandoned gold mine in the Malaysian state of Pahang were rescued after an operation that lasted nearly six hours on Tuesday (Aug 20).

Pahang Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Rozaidan Md Yasin said the operation was carried out by its officers from the district of Muadzam Shah in Rompin.

They had received information that four adult elephants and one young were trapped in Runchang on Tuesday morning.

He said four officers conducting reviews at the site found that the elephants were unable to get out, as it appeared that the mining area was muddy.

“We were forced to seek the help of a mining company nearby to use their excavator to dig and make a way for the elephants to get out,” he added.

Rozaidan said all the elephants were successfully rescued at about 6pm. They were found to be in good condition and later made their way into a nearby jungle.

A video of the operation was uploaded on Facebook, garnering about 233,000 views by Wednesday morning.

A total of 1,200 comments were also received from visitors to the site, thanking the officers for undertaking the rescue and praising their determination.