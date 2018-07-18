Elon Musk apologises to British cave diver for 'pedo' slur
WASHINGTON: Elon Musk has apologised for calling a British cave diver who helped rescue 12 Thai boys from a cave a "pedo".
Tesla CEO Musk issued the apology on Wednesday (Jul 18) to Vernon Unsworth, who worked on the rescue of the "Wild Boars" football team and had dismissed Musk's plan to recover the trapped group using a miniature submarine.
"(H)is actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologise to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader," Musk wrote on Twitter. "The fault is mine and mine alone."
"Pedo" is short for paedophile.
Unsworth, who played a leading role in the rescue, said on Tuesday that he has been approached by British and American lawyers and will seek legal advice after Musk directed abuse at him on Twitter.